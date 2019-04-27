Putin, Xi Jinping discuss situation in Syria, Venezuela and Libya

© РИА Новости / Валерий Шарифулин https://report.az/storage/news/cc4dd65214d14e075cc3efcebf0caf56/123fa91b-ab8e-443f-b1ae-3f044e910541_292.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have discussed the situation in Syria, Venezuela and Libya, as well as the trade and economic projects, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitriy Peskov said.

"In the bilateral sense the sides compared the positions on the projects of trade and economic development on the agenda and spoke on the current problems, as well as exchanged views on the international line. These were Syria, Venezuela and Libya..." Peskov told reporters speaking about the Beijing contacts of Putin and Xi Jinping.