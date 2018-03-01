Putin: With new intercontinental missile, we can strike anywhere on Earth

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ With new intercontinental missile, we can strike anywhere on the Earth.

Report informs citing the Russian media, Russian president Vladimir Putin said in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

A video was shown that small-size super-powerful nuclear power plant that can be installed on a cruise missile, which will ensure an unlimited flight range and invulnerability to missile and air defense systems.

"It's a fantasy. No country in world has this weapon except Russia. We called it "Avangard".

"A low-flying low-visibility cruise missile armed with a nuclear warhead and possessing a practically unlimited range, unpredictable flight path and the capability to impregnate practically all interception lines is invulnerable to all existing and future missile and air defenses," Putin said.

On a large screen Putin showed a video modelling the flight of a nuclear power plant-equipped cruise missile circumventing missile defenses.

Notably, some time ago, one of the Russian officials claimed that Russia had tested at least 200 new weapons in Syria war.