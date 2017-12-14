Putin: We will not let Ukrainian scenario of Maidan to repeat in Russia

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ We will not let Ukrainian scenario of Maidan to repeat in Russia.

Report informs Russian president Vladimir Putin said in the 13th annual press conference in Moscow commenting on the question about candidacy of journalist Ksenia Sobchak for presidency.

"Opposition should come up with clear program of positive actions. You are speaking against everyone. What do you suggest?” asked Putin from Ksenia Sobchak.

He also said that if the opposition has no program and comes to power then Russia will have its own ‘Maidans’. Do you want dozens of people like Saakashvili run in our squares? People you named are like Saakashvili just in Russian edition. Do you want those "Saakashvilis" to destabilize the situation in the country? Do you want us to switch from one Maidan to another? Do you want to have coup attempts? Do you want to return that? I am sure that vast majority of Russian citizens don’t want that and will not allow that,” said Putin.

He added that the concurrency in the election should be and it will.