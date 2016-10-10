 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russia's Putin pays a visit to Istanbul

    Turkish capital hosts the World Energy Congress on 9-13 October

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putting arrives in Istanbul.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti that Putin will participate in special meeting of World Energy Congress and have bilateral talks with his Turkish and Venezuelan counterparts Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nicolas Maduro.

    World Energy Congress is held in Istanbul during 9-13 October. 

    Notably, discussion of oil prices during bilateral talks and negotiations between participants is expected. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi