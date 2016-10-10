Russia's Putin pays a visit to Istanbul

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putting arrives in Istanbul.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that Putin will participate in special meeting of World Energy Congress and have bilateral talks with his Turkish and Venezuelan counterparts Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nicolas Maduro.

World Energy Congress is held in Istanbul during 9-13 October.

Notably, discussion of oil prices during bilateral talks and negotiations between participants is expected.