Putin unveiled main priorities of Russia

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia is strong, active, influential participant of international life."

Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at inauguration ceremony.

"We are open for dialogue. We will actively promote integration projects, develop creative, humanitarian, cultural and scientific contacts with other partners " Putin said.

According to him, Russia stands for equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with all in the interests of peace and stability in our planet.

"The new quality of life, well - being, safety, human health- what are important today. It is the center of our policy. Our landmark is Russia for people," Putin said, while speaking about main priorities of the state.

The Russian President pointed out that education and the protection of motherhood and childhood should also be among the priorities of the state.