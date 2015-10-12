Putin to visit Kazakhstan on October 15-16

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Kazakhstan October 15-16 to participate in the sessions of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Report informs referring to Russian media, the Kremlin’s press service announced Monday.

"Russian President V.V. Putin will participate in the sessions of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS and the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council," the press service said.