Putin to visit Armenia on April 24

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin at the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan to visitYerevan on April 24, Report informs referring to the Kremlin press service.

According to the press service of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin will take part in the events dedicated to the so-called 100-th anniversary of the "Armenian genocide".

"During the visit the meeting of the presidents of Russia and Armenia, which is expected to discuss bilateral issues, cooperation in integration associations, as well as includes talks on important regional and international issues", said the press service.

In these days in Turkey will be the celebration of the Battle of Çanakkale, at these events Russia will be presented by the present Chairman of the Russian State Duma Sergei Naryshkin.