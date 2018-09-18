 Top
    Close photo mode

    Putin terms talks with Erdogan as 'meaningful and constructive'

    Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ / Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had meaningful and constructive talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    "We have just held meaningful and constructive talks with Mr. President. This is our fourth meeting this year, as you know, just 10 days ago we participated in the Russian-Turkish-Iranian summit in Tehran, dedicated to the Syrian settlement," Putin said after the meeting with Erdogan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi