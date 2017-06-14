Putin: Spying against own allies is indecent

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is comfortable with fact that the US will carry out intelligence activities on the territory of the Russian Federation, but believes that spying against its own allies is indecent. Report informs citing the Interfax, Putin said this in an interview with famous director Oliver Stone, shown on the Showtime television channel. So he responded to the remark that the US, apparently, is conducting reconnaissance against Russia.

At the same time, according to him, Russian special services do not keep an eye on and wiretapping for their citizens, Russia does not have such technical capabilities unlike the United States.

We do not have such technical capabilities, no, we do not have such a massive coverage and such a network." I am telling you quite responsibly”, - Putin said.

He also said that Russian special services do not collect any information on representatives of various religious faiths.

"No, 100% not. We have never had conflicts among Islam, Christianity and Judaism. And then our representatives of the Islamic community - they are citizens of Russia. They have no other homeland. Russia is their Motherland, "Putin said, answering the question whether intelligence services collect information on Muslims.