Putin speaks about a unique Russian weapon

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Specialists of the National Research Center "Kurchatov Institute" took part in the creation of new models of Russian strategic weapons, which has no analogues in the world.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said speaking at a festive event at the Kurchatov Institute, commemorating 75th anniversary of the Center.

"Dozens of enterprises, design offices, research centers, including the Kurchatov Institute and academic organizations took part in their creation”, Putin said.

According to the head of state, there is no such weapon in any country of the world today.