Putin says has no plans to be president for life as this is “detrimental” for country

Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Andrei Vandenko, the author of the TASS project Top Officials, he is not planning to remain Russia's president for life as this is detrimental for the country, but has not ruled out that he could run for the post in 2018.

Answering a question whether the president’s chair is forever with him, Putin said: “No.” “This is not good and detrimental for the country and I do not need it as well,” he explained.

“You see I am in such position that there is nothing secret…” the president said.

According to him, the case is not that he is tired. “I proceed from the present-day realities and mid-term perspectives. There is no sense for me…” he explained.

“I know that I have sincerely served and keep serving, and I do everything possible to realize myself in this. But I repeat that clutching at something is counterproductive, detrimental and in no way interesting,” the president said.

Putin noted that the Constitution allows re-election. “Yes, there is a possibility of my nomination for a new term,” he said. “Yes it [Constitution] indeed allows but it does not mean that I will make such decision,” Putin stressed.

“I will proceed from the general context, domestic understanding and my personal feelings,” he said, adding that it is early to think about it right now. “But I don’t know for the moment if it will be realized,” Putin said, informs Report citing TASS.