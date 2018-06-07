Putin said when newest weapons will be delivered to the service of the Russian Armed Forces

© mil.ru

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will conduct the first tests of a super heavy missile in an unmanned mode by 2022.

Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the "hotline".

"We have good programs related to the development of deep space. By 2022, we must conduct the first test of a super heavy missile, this should be unmanned launches and by 2024 already manned vehicles should be used”, - Putin said.

According to him, Russia has ambitious plans for the development of the space sphere. By 2019 the Avangard system and by 2020 the Sarmat missile will be in place.