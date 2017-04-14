Putin’s salary decreased in 2016

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin earned 8.858 million rubles in 2016 against 8.891 million rubles in 2015.

Report informs, it was stated in property and income declaration of the president posted on the Kremlin's website.

According to the declaration, Putin has at his disposal: a land plot of 1500 square meters, one apartment - 77 square meters and a garage - 18 square meters.

The Russian president also indicated in his declaration two cars of the GAZ brand (GAZ M21), one Niva and the Skiff car trailer.