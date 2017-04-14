 Top
    Close photo mode

    Putin’s salary decreased in 2016

    Income declaration of Russian president published

    Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin earned 8.858 million rubles in 2016 against 8.891 million rubles in 2015. 

    Report informs, it was stated in property and income declaration of the president posted on the Kremlin's website.

    According to the declaration, Putin has at his disposal: a land plot of 1500 square meters, one apartment - 77 square meters and a garage - 18 square meters.

    The Russian president also indicated in his declaration two cars of the GAZ brand (GAZ M21), one Niva and the Skiff car trailer. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi