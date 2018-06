Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin's rating rose to 86%.

Report informs referring to BBC, it was noted in the results of survey held in February by the Russia's social-research center "Levada-Tsentr".

According to the survey in January of this year, the indicator of Putin was 85%. The Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs take the next places. The survey was conducted among 1600 people in 46 regions.