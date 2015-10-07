​Putin: Russian warships in Caspian Sea launch attack on ISIL in Syria

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian warships have attacked Islamic State targets in Syria, Report informs citing the Russian media, President Putin said during the meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

All targets were destroyed, Shoigu said. "The attacked showed that our missiles are efficient at long distances, up to 1,500 meters", he added.

“Besides using aviation to destroy militants, this morning ships from the Caspian Flotilla were brought in, four destroyers launched 25 cruise missiles at 11 targets from the Kalibr Marine Base,” Shoigu told Putin in a meeting televised by Rossiya-1.