Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have held a meeting in Sochi.

During the meeting, V. Putin said that relations between the two countries have achieved a special status and fully restored.

R. T. Erdoğan said that joint efforts of official Moscow and Ankara can influence situation in the Middle East.