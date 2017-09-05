Putin: Russian Foreign Ministry should file lawsuit against U.S.

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Foreign Ministry should file a lawsuit regarding taking away a part of the building of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco.

Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru, president of Russia Vladimir Putin stated.

“I recommend the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to file a lawsuit. We will see how the all-praised judicial system of the United States works,” Vladimir Putin said.

Moreover, the Russian president stated that Moscow keeps the right to reduce the number of the U.S. Embassy officials by 155 people.