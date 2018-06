Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russia considers it right to maintain working contacts with Kurdish units in Syria as they are fighting against terrorists but Moscow is not supplying weapons to Kurds.

Report informs referring to Haber7, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Putin thus commented on reports about Russian specialists’ contacts with Syrian Kurds.

As Putin said, Russia is not supplying armaments to Syrian Kurds.