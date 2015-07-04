Putin: Russia and the US are able to find solutions to the most complex international problems

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday congratulated US President Barack Obama on the US national holiday - Independence Day, Report informs referring Russian media, the Kremlin reported Saturday.

"In his message of congratulations, the Russian President noted that, despite the differences between the two countries, Russian-American relations remain the most important factor of international stability and security," the report on the Kremlin’s website said.

"Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Russia and the USA can find solutions to the most complicated international issues and efficiently resist global threats and challenges as they base their dialogue on principles of equality and respect of each other’s interests," site declares.