​Putin: Russia and Kazakhstan have big plans for oil production in the Caspian Sea

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Kazakhstan have big plans on joint oil production in the Caspian Sea.

Report informs citing the Russian media, this was stated by the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have big plans on joint oil production in the Caspian Sea", Putin said after talks with Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Russian president said Kazakhstan's oil passes to through the Russian territory to foreign markets. He added that an agreement on delimitation of the northern part of the Caspian Sea, which will allow companies to begin development of large hydrocarbon deposits, was reached.