Putin: Relations between Russia and Turkey are developing positively, however, there are some complex issues

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ / Relations between Russia and Turkey are developing vigorously and positively, including in trade and security in the international arena, however, there are complex issues as well.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that Russian President Vladimir Putin made the aforementioned statement at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"Our relations are developing very vigorously and positively. These include trade and economic ties, which are growing at a fairly rapid pace. It concerns our security cooperation, especially in the region and in the international arena in a broad sense. There are a lot of issues including complex ones. I am very glad to see you not only to exchange views on this whole range of issues, but also to seek solutions to the issues that remain unresolved," Putin said.