Putin proposed to move Russian capital

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Institute of demography, migration and regional development Yury Krupnov pröposed to Vladimir Putin that the capital of Russia should be moved from Moscow to the Urals.

Report informs citing RT, Y.Krupnov noted hypercentralization in Russia.

He noted concentration fifth of the population of Russia in the Moscow region. Currently, the national development of Russia are concentrated in 15-25 cities, where, according to estimates by demographer, home to more than half of the population.

As reports RT with reference to the text of the “Doctrine”, the author sees the risk of losing the geopolitical advantages of Russia due to the ongoing internal migration. One of the solutions to the problems demographer refers to the transfer of the capital of the Urals and the transition from focused on the economic development of other areas – primarily the Far East and Siberia.