Putin: No one believed in Trump’s victory, except us

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Trump felt the mood of society and went to the end in the election campaign, although no one believed in his victory, except us."

Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the annual press conference, commenting US election results and accusations of current US administration to Russia over intervention in election process.

According to Putin, the US Democratic Party has lost on all fronts and looking for reasons on the side: "They must be able to play with dignity," the Russian president added.

He also added that the current US administration has serious systemic problems: "The current administration divides the nation. I would like to build constructive relationship with US administration and Democratic Party leadership for the future benefit of Russia and the United States."