Putin: No country is capable of effectively fighting against terrorism on its own

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ\ No country in the world is capable of fighting against terrorism effectively enough on its own, Report informs citing the Russian media, Russian informs, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of CIS special services on Wednesday.

"No country is capable of fighting against organized crime and terrorism effectively as long as it acts on its own," Putin said.

He recalled that "threats in the world are not getting fewer," and stated that the situation is getting worse, as the old-time threats are being complemented by new ones. In particular, Putin drew attention to the complicated situations in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

"Without effective efforts by your services our countries will be unable to develop," Putin told the heads of CIS special services. He described such meetings of CIS security services as very important and urged better coordination of their efforts.