Vladimir Putin named main security threats for CIS countries

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The main threats to security in the CIS countries are organized crime, drug trafficking, as well as impact of external forces on the internal political situation in the Commonwealth.

Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a Moscow meeting with heads of security agencies of the CIS countries.

Touching upon the recent terrorist act in St.Petersburg subway, the Russian president said that situation regarding terrorism threat is not improving, almost every CIS country is a potential target of terrorist attacks."

"We see that the situation, unfortunately, does not improve. The best confirmation of this is the recent tragic events in St. Petersburg. We know that each of our countries, almost each, is a possible, potential target of terrorist attacks. There are also many other threats to our countries", he added.