    Putin named main reason for economic deceleration in Russia

    Vladimir Putin delivered the annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Main reason of the Russia's economy deceleration are domestic issues.

    Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Annual State of the Nation Address. 

    "The main reasons for deceleration of the economy are rooted primarily in our domestic problems. First of all, shortage of investment resources, modern technologies, professional staff, insufficient development of competition, flawed business environment", he stated.

    "Recession in the real section has stopped lately. Minor industrial growth has even appeared," Putin said.

