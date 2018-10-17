Putin: Motives and versions of explosion in Crimea are carefully studied

© РИА Новости

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ The motives and versions of the explosion at the Technical College in the occupied Crimea's Kerch are being studied carefully, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"It is already clear that this is a crime. Motives and versions of this tragedy are carefully studied, " the Russian president said.

Putin expressed condolences to the relatives of those killed in the explosion.

Notably, 18 people were killed as a result of explosion at the Technical College in Kerch.