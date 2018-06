© Sputnik Armenia

Baku. 14 May . REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi.

Report informs, Armenian press reported.

"I wish you luck. I hope our relations will develop as before"t he Russian President stressed.

In his turn, Nikol Pashinyan expressed his confidence that the Russian-Armenian alliance will continue.

He noted that the new government will stimulate bilateral relations.