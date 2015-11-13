Putin may meet Iranian president at gas exporters forum

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) to take place in Tehran on November 23. The head of Russian state will probably meet the President of Iran and other leaders, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

"We are preparing for participation in the third summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum on November 23 in Tehran and our president will obviously go there," the Kremlin’s representative said.

A meeting with the summit host is expected as usual and contacts with other leaders of attending nations are possible, Ushakov said. Putin’s visit to Tehran is planned for one day, he added.