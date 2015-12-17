 Top
    Putin: It's impossible to come to agreement with current Turkish leadership

    Turkish people remain Russia’s partners, but it's impossible to come to agreement with the current Turkish leadership

    Russian leader said he was indignant at the fact that Turkish authorities complained to NATO instead of providing explanation about the incident.

    According to Putin, Turkish people remain Russia’s partners, but it is impossible to come to agreement with the current Turkish leadership.

