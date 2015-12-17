Putin: It's impossible to come to agreement with current Turkish leadership

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ The actions of the Turkish authorities with regard to the Russian Sukhoi Su-24M bomber were hostile, Russian President Vladimir Putin.said at the annual press conference on Thursday. Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin at the annual press conference.

Report informs, Vladimir Putin said that at the annual press conference Thursday.

Russian leader said he was indignant at the fact that Turkish authorities complained to NATO instead of providing explanation about the incident.

According to Putin, Turkish people remain Russia’s partners, but it is impossible to come to agreement with the current Turkish leadership.