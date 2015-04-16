Russia's Putin: Iran demonstrates flexibility and willingness to reach a compromise

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Today, Iranian partners demonstrate great flexibility and willingness to reach a compromise on Iran's nuclear program".

Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a "straight line", commenting on the possibility of supplying Iran with Russian anti-aircraft missile complexes C-300.

"In fact, all stakeholders have announced that an agreement has been reached, it is necessary to finalize the technical details to be finalized. It is necessary to encourage the Iranian partners to continue they acted in the same way", said the president of Russia.

Putin noted that, a contract to supply C300 to Iran was signed in 2007 and then in 2010 the deal was suspended unilaterally. Moreover, the ban on the supply of these SAMs are not included in any of the sanctions list.