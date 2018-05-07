Putin inaugurated for fourth term as Russian president - UPDATED

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Vladimir Putin has been sworn in for a fourth term as president of Russia, putting a hand to the Constitution of Russian Federation.

Report informs citing the foreign media, he arrived the ceremony by car, a local production called Cortes (Aurus).

Vladimir Putin greeted the guests in the hall.

President of the Constitutional Court of Russia, Valery Zorkin , announced the election of Vladimir Putin as president.

After the inauguration ceremony, the Russian State Anthem sounded.

*** 13:05

Inauguration ceremony of Russian President Vladimir Putin has started in Moscow.

Report informs, the event is being held in the Grand Kremlin Palace.

About 5,000 guests have been invited to the ceremony, which Putin will take an oath for the fourth time.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been re-elected for this post with 76.69% of the votes in the presidential election held on March 18, 2018. He was president from May 7, 2000, until May 7, 2008. He headed the Cabinet of Ministers as prime minister from May 8, 2008 to May 12, 2012. He again won the presidential elections held in 2012.

It worth remind that the term of the government headed by Dmitry Medvedev ended on May 6. Members of the Cabinet of Ministers will carry out their authority temporarily until the formation of a new government.