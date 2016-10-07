Putin dismisses more than 10 ministry generals

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree of dismissal of more than 10 Interior Ministry generals.

Report informs citing the TASS.

Acording to report, Head of the Center for Special Purpose Private Security, Police Major General Alexander Zhilkin and Head of the Center for Specialty Rapid Reaction Force, Police Major General Dmitry Deynichenko, as well as the head of the transport of the Interior Ministry on Far Eastern Federal District, Police Major General Sergey Serikov were dismissed.

According to the decree, Head of the Center for Special Rapid Reaction Force and Aviation of Ministry of Internal Affairs, Police Major General Vyacheslav Khaustov also sacked.