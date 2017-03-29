 Top
    Putin dismisses head of traffic police and representative of Russia under ECHR

    Order was published on the official portal of legal information

    Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed representative of Russian Federation under the ECHR, Deputy Minister of Justice Georgi Matyushkin, as well as the head of the traffic police Viktor Nilov.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, presidential order was published in the official website.

    By the same decree, Russian president dismissed the deputy chief of bailiff Tatiana Ignatieva and prosecutor of the Novgorod region, Andrei Kikotya.

