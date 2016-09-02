Putin: Decision on ruble's floating rate adopted for a long time

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Decision on floating rate of the Russian ruble taken for a long time.

Report informs referring to Gazeta.Ru, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with investors of the Far East.

"Today we have the same floating currency, you know. There is also a big plus, and some difficulties. But anyway we have made this decision. Just that you should be aware that the decision was taken for a long time", Putin said.

Notably, Central Bank of Russia decided to move to a floating exchange rate in 2014.