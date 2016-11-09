 Top
    Putin congratulates Trump upon victory in US presidential election

    Vladimir Putin has expresses hope for joint work to steer Russia-US relations out of crisis

    Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greeting to Donald Trump upon his victory in the US presidential election.

    Report informs referring to the Kremlin’s press-service, Putin expressed the hope "for joint work to steer Russian-US relations out of the critical condition and also to address crucial issues on the international agenda and identify effective responses to challenges to global security."

    Putin also expressed the certainty that "a constructive dialog between Moscow and Washington, based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and realistic attitude towards each other’s positions meets the interests of the people of our countries and the entire world community."

    Putin wished Trump success in his new capacity as the head of state that implied treat responsibility.

