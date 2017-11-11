Putin comments on cancellation of meeting with Trump

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian president Vladimir Putin considers cause of failure to meet with US president Donald Trump in the APEC summit as an evidence of crisis state of the relations between the countries, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"This suggests that Russia-US relations are still in the crisis state", Putin told reporters.

"We are ready to turn over this page and go further, look to the future, solve problems which both the people of the United States and of Russia are interested, to think about filling our economic ties with concrete serious content", he stressed.