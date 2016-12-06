Putin approves new Information Security Doctrine

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on approving the country’s information security doctrine.

Report informs, the document is posted on the official portal of legal information.

"The doctrine represents a system of official views on ensuring national security of the Russian Federation in the information sphere," the document says.

Some countries increase the capabilities of influencing Russia’s infrastructure and intensify the activities on technical intelligence against Russian organizations:

"One of major negative factors influencing information security is that some foreign countries are building up the capabilities of information and technical influence on the information structure for military goals. Simultaneously, there is an increased activity of organizations carrying out technical intelligence against Russian state bodies, scientific organizations and enterprises of defense and industry complex," the doctrine reads.

The document was signed on December 5, and entered into force.