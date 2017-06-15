Putin answers question regarding successor

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin commented a question about his successor, Report informs.

"It should be decided by voters", V.Putin said.

Also, answering questions of the population, Russian President told what kind of opposition deserves attention.

He considers those representatives of the opposition deserve attention who offer concrete solutions to the existing problems in the country. The president also noted that some of the opposition is speculating on the problems: There is no need to speculate, but to offer solutions. And those who offer solutions are people who deserve careful attention and they have the right to dialogue with the authorities. And we will do so".