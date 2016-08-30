Putin and Erdoğan will meet September 3 on sidelines of G20 summit

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on September 3 on sidelines of G20 summit in the Chinese Hangzhou.

Report informs referring to the TASS, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"During the meeting in Hangzhou, is scheduled to discuss the prospects of implementation of joint strategic projects in the energy sector - the construction of NPP "Akkuyu" and Black Sea bottom gas pipeline "Turkish Stream", said the presidential aide.

Ushakov also said that during the conversation, the two leaders "planned exchange of views on key international issues, including the situation in Syria, fight against the international terrorist threat."