Putin and Erdoğan to discuss Idlib

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have held phone talks, a representative of the Turkish President said. According to the information, the two leaders agreed to a meeting to discuss Idlib.

The Turkish leader also plans to speak to his US, German and French counterparts over the phone.

The past few weeks have seen intense clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces in Idlib.

Ankara has reinforced its troops, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued an ultimatum.

33 Turkish soldiers were killed yesterday in an airstrike carried out by Assad's forces.

