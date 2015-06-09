​Putin and Erdogan may discuss the Turkish Stream at a meeting in Baku

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Presidents of Russia Vladimir Putin and Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be able to discuss the construction of the Turkish stream during a meeting in Baku on June 13.

Report informs citing Russian media, press secretary of the Russian leader, Dmitriy Peskov said today.

"We hope such a meeting will be held. They will have an opportunity to communicate "on the margins" of the events held in Baku,. And, of course, if there is enough time, they will be able to exchange views on current major projects which are included in the bilateral agenda", he told reporters, commenting on the question whether the presidents intend to discuss the Turkish stream in Baku.

Peskov said that on Monday, Putin and Erdogan had a telephone conversation and discussed the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector.