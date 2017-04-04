Putin and Erdoğan discuss ceasefire regime in Syria

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have agreed during telephone conversations to promote establishment of ceasefire regime in Syria and progress of negotiation processes in Astana and Geneva, Report informs citing the Kremlin's statement.

"The issue of the Syrian settlement touched upon. It was arranged, in particular, to further promote ensuring the regime for the cessation of hostilities in Syria, promotion of the negotiation processes in Astana and Geneva", the statement declares.

The sides also discussed topical issues of Russian-Turkish relations, taking into account the agreements reached on March 10 at the meeting of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council.