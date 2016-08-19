 Top
    Putin accepted resignation of Education Minister Livanov

    Dmitry Livanov will be special representative of Russian President on trade and economic relations with Ukraine

    Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted resignation of Minister ofEducation and Science of the Russian Federation Dmitry Livanov, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    It is noted that according to the new destination D.Livanov will become special representative of Russian President on trade and economic relations with Ukraine.

    Notably, employee of the presidential administration Olga Vasilyeva became new Minister of Education.

