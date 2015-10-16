​Putin: 5000-7000 CIS immigrants joined ISIS

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ From 5,000 to 7,000 CIS immigrants have joined ISIS.

Report informs, it was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a CIS summit in Burabai, Kazakhstan.

"According to various estimates, from 5,000 to 7,000 people from Russia and other CIS countries have joined ISIS. We cannot let them to use their Syrian experience in their home countries," - said Putin.

Earlier, speaking on Russians that had joined ISIS, Russian law enforcers called the numbers from 1,000 to 2,000 people. "About 2,500 Russian citizens are in this organization today", First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia, Alexander Gorovoy said Thursday.