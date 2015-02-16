Protocol on normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations withdrawn

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan made a decision on the protocol on the normalization of diplomatic relations with Turkey.

Report informs that it was stated on the official website of the President of Armenia.

According to the report, he sent a letter to Turkish president and noted that the protocol on this issue was signed 6 years ago and during this time no result was gained.

Sargsyan also sent a letter to the chairman of the Armenian Parliament Calouste Sahakyan, on the decision of withdrawing the protocol.

The protocol on the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries was signed in October of 2009 in Zurich.