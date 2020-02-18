Protests staged outside Parliament building in Tbilisi

More than 100 representatives of Opposition Parties, their supporters, and civil activists held a protest action in front of the Parliament building against Irakliy Shotadze's new position as Attorney General of Georgia.

Protest participants were settling down near service entries to parliament, booing deputies who gathered for a session. Activists claim that the police officers do not allow them to move freely along the area, which led to the war of words between protest participants and law enforcers.

There is no information about arrested activists yet.

The day of voting on Irakliy Shotadze's new position as Attorney General of Georgia will be announced at today's session of the parliamentary bureau.

The parliament's legal committee has recently supported Irakliy Shotadze nominated by the Prosecutorial Council on February 7. Shotadze garnered 11 of 12 votes in the council. His candidacy was introduced to the Georgian parliament for final confirmation. At least 76 deputies must vote to confirm Shotadze as Attorney General.