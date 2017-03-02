 Top
    Close photo mode

    Protests in front of Georgian Supreme Court in Tbilisi

    They protest against Rustavi 2 TV channel’s handover to previous owner

    Tbilisi. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Supreme Court of Georgia started last process on disputes over Rustavi-2 TV channel.

    Report’s Georgian bureau informs, hundreds of people gathered in front of court building for this reason.

    They protest against possible decision of the court to take Rustavi-2 from current owner and hand it over to previous owner. They insist that those who want to control TV channel seek to suppress free speech and media freedom in the country.

    Speakers told that the campaign launched against Rustavi-2 TV channel aims overall suppression of free speech in the country.

    Notably, various political parties joined the action. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi