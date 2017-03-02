Protests in front of Georgian Supreme Court in Tbilisi

Tbilisi. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Supreme Court of Georgia started last process on disputes over Rustavi-2 TV channel.

Report’s Georgian bureau informs, hundreds of people gathered in front of court building for this reason.

They protest against possible decision of the court to take Rustavi-2 from current owner and hand it over to previous owner. They insist that those who want to control TV channel seek to suppress free speech and media freedom in the country.

Speakers told that the campaign launched against Rustavi-2 TV channel aims overall suppression of free speech in the country.

Notably, various political parties joined the action.