Protests against increase of electricity tariffs to be held in Armenia

The initiative "No robbery," struggling with increasing payments for electricity, expects that on May 27 at 19:00 meeting at the Liberty Square in Yerevan will be crowded. It was said at a press conference on May 26, by a member of the initiative "No robbery" Maxim Sargsyan.

"I hope that our meeting-procession joined by many citizens, as during this time the number of interested in our offer was great, and it is obvious that citizens are ready to fight", said Maxim Sargsyan.

According to him, the results are organized on the eve of the action "Black Watch" also give hope that a large number of citizens willing to fight the increase in fees for electricity.

"Price hike unreasonable, the debt accumulated as a result of mismanagement and Armenian citizens are aware that they are not required to pay the debt of "ENA" from their pocket, said Maxim Sargsyan.

On May 27 the meeting against the price hike of electricity will take place in different cities of Armenia.Here is the schedule of meetings: Gyumri, Sisian, Metsamor, Ijevan.

Current rate of "Electric Networks of Armenia" for the population was 41.85 drams per 1 kWh/day and 31.85 - night.

The application of "ENA" proposed an increase to 58 and 48 drams respectively.