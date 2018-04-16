Protesters reach Constitutional Court building in Yerevan

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ The next clash between protesters and police against Serzh Sargsyan's appointment as prime minister in Yerevan, Armenia.

Report informs citing the Armenian press, the protesters crossed the police cordon and reached to the Constitutional Court building.

Barbed wires were used for security.

Armenian police used tear gas.

Notably, thousands of protesters have closed some central streets in Yerevan against the appointment of Armenia ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan as prime minister. Head of "Way Out" faction of National Assembly of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan said that their main goal is to dissolve the next meeting of the parliament and they intend to take control of Yerevan if Armenian National Assembly holds session outside the parliament.